Tom Cruise to take part in Olympics Closing Ceremony - report

Tom Cruise is reportedly planning a big stunt for the Closing Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Top Gun: Maverick star will literally drop in when the Olympic flag is handed over to the 2028 host city, Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

Sources also told TMZ that Cruise will abseil down from the top of Stade de France, land on the stadium field, and then proceed to carry the official Olympic flag. However, they suggest the aging action star may use a stunt double for the abseiling part.

The outlet also reported that Cruise's journey to Paris will be shown on TV as part of the Closing Ceremony.

The Mission: Impossible star will reportedly be shown flying with the Olympic flag from France to Los Angeles, where he will then be skydiving to the Hollywood sign in a pre-recorded segment initially taped in March.

Cruise is already in Paris at the Olympic Games and was spotted in the crowd cheering on Simone Biles as the gymnast won another gold.

Details of the Closing Ceremony are currently under wraps, but it's known that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will receive the Olympic flag from Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The Opening Ceremony was already a major spectacle, involving Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, multiple drag queens, and dancers dressed up as Marie Antoinette carrying her own head.

A resilient Celine Dion performed despite suffering from a rare neurological disorder, and French metal band Gojira became the first metal band to play at the Olympics.