Duke and Duchess of Sussex to appear in joint TV interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to appear in a first joint television interview.

Harry and Meghan will appear on CBS with Jane Pauley on Sunday morning to discuss their new initiative around keeping children safe on social media.

In the chat they'll talk about how parents should be "first responders" to their kids while dealing with the stresses of social media.

"All you want to do as parents is protect them," says Meghan in a pre-released clip from the interview. "And so, as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there."

In the trailer, Harry adds, "We're just happy to be able to be a part of a change for good. At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder. And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

Last year the couple spoke on a panel in New York to advocate for change around social media apps that can impact children's mental health.

It's not often the pair appear on-screen together. They were interviewed together by Oprah Winfrey in 2021, where they publicly discussed their decision to leave the royal family for the first time. During the interview they claimed a senior member of the royal family asked what colour Archie's skin would be.

The following year they appeared in their Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan in 2022, where they talked about the early days of their relationship, and the decisions that led them to leave the royal family.