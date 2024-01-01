Cameron Mathison seen with Aubree Knight hours after announcing divorce

Cameron Mathison has been seen with Aubree Knight just hours after announcing his divorce.

The General Hospital star was seen walking in Los Angeles with skincare specialist Aubree Knight on Thursday after she'd visited him at his home. They went on to have lunch together.

The sighting comes just one day after Cameron, 54, announced his split from wife of 22 years, Vanessa Mathison.

The couple issued a joint statement that they released on Instagram at the same time.

"After 22 years of marriage, we have made the difficult decision to part ways," they said. "We enter this new chapter with deep love, kindness, and respect for each other. We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together. Our children have been and will continue to be our highest priority, and we will forever share in our devotion and love for them."

They finished the statement by writing, "We remain friends, and both wish the best for one another."

Cameron recently revealed he and Vanessa had been having issues for several years.

When the soap star appeared on Dancing With The Stars in 2007, he asked to be partnered with "anybody but (dancer) Edyta (Sliwinska)." He admitted his request was due to the fact that "I knew my wife and I, we were going through a little bit of a challenge at that time. And Edyta didn't wear a lot of clothes."

Cameron and Vanessa share two children, son Lucas, 21, and daughter Leila, 18.