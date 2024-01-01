Sharon Stone explains how she suffered black eye

Sharon Stone has explained how she sustained a black eye following fan concern.

Earlier this week, the Basic Instinct actress posted a photo on Instagram showing herself standing in a hotel elevator while sporting a serious black eye.

"This trip has been tough; but I'm tougher," she wrote in the caption.

But after fans expressed worries about Sharon's wellbeing, the star returned to the platform on Thursday to share a video in which she described exactly what happened.

"I know you're all worried about how I got a black eye so I thought I would let you know," she said. "I've been in so many hotels and so many countries, I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn't know where I was and smacked my face on the marble.

"No, nobody did anything to me and, yes, I'm just fine and I'm having a great time and I'm being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I've gone and I'm having just the greatest time."

Sharon went on to lower her sunglasses to display the full extent of her injury.

And she insisted she is now on the mend.

"It's getting better, but it really is a good-looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor," the 66-year-old joked before adding: "Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you too. Thank you."

Sharon has been enjoying a vacation in Italy and Turkey with her son Laird, 19, before he sets off for college.

And Diane Kruger was among the celebrities to send the Hollywood icon well wishes.

"I mean...no one could make a black eye look better. Feel better," she commented.