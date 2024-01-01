Billy Magnussen insists Aladdin spin-off film is still in the works

Billy Magnussen has insisted his planned Aladdin spin-off movie is "not dead".

The Into the Woods actor played Prince Anders, a suitor and potential husband for Princess Jasmine, in Guy Ritchie's 2019 live-action reboot of the classic Disney animation.

Later that year, it was revealed that a spin-off film focused on Prince Anders was in development for Disney+, but the project has not come to fruition.

In an new interview with IndieWire, Magnussen insisted the spin-off is still in the works.

"The pandemic happened when we were really putting it together," he explained. "There were a few changes with a few companies. It's not dead. Every day is creating these beautiful stories. In my career, I just like doing fun stuff. What would I want to see and what would I want to hang out and do? So no, it's not dead. It's still going."

Magnussen previously told Screen Rant in 2022 that the film, which he pitched himself, was undergoing rewrites.

Explaining the pitch process, he told the outlet, "I think I was 30 seconds in that movie, and there was no plan for Disney to do anything with it or whatever. And I just kind of went around to them. I was like, 'Hey, I just don't want this guy to die. I've really enjoyed living in this world, and I have some ideas that could be fun.' To be the not-Prince-Charming Prince, you know? We always see Prince Charming, so I was like, 'Let's mix it up.'"

A separate Aladdin sequel was officially announced in 2020 but this project has also stalled.