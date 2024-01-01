Harrison Ford acts like 'an idiot for money' in Captain America: Brave New World

Harrison Ford has claimed that he acts like "an idiot for money" in the upcoming superhero movie Captain America: Brave New World.

The Indiana Jones actor is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as U.S. President Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, who transforms into the Red Hulk using motion-capture technology.

For the motion capture portion of production, the 82-year-old had to push his inhibitions aside and act like a fool for the camera.

When asked by Variety what it took to prepare for playing Red Hulk, he replied, "It took not caring. It took being an idiot for money, which I've done before."

The Star Wars legend insisted that he wasn't criticising the upcoming blockbuster.

"I don't disparage it," he continued. "I'm just saying you have to do certain things that normally your mother would not want you to do - or your acting coach, if you had one. But it's fun, and I enjoyed it. I had a great time, and I'm delighted at the response that we got with the trailer."

Ford is taking over the role of Ross from the late William Hurt, who played the character in five films between 2008's The Incredible Hulk and 2021's Black Widow. He passed away in March 2022 aged 71.

Brave New World marks the first film outing with Anthony Mackie in the role of Captain America. Mackie's character Sam Wilson was previously The Falcon before being bestowed the Captain America mantle by his predecessor Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in cinemas in February 2025.