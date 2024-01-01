Hugh Jackman pays tribute to music teacher

Hugh Jackman has paid tribute to his high school music teacher, Brian Buggy.

The Australian actor took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday night to share an emotional message in which he expressed his sadness at Brian's death.

"I want to pay tribute to Brian, OAM," Hugh, 55, began. "He was in charge of music at Knox High School. He taught me, and literally thousands of students across the years, a deep love and joy for music."

The Deadpool & Wolverine star continued, "That love has stayed with me all my life. His lessons were filled with humour, and he effortlessly held a room in the palm of his hand. To Brian's family, I send my deepest condolences, immense respect and unending gratitude."

Hugh's post included a black-and-white photo of his former musical mentor.

Throughout his career, Hugh has showcased his musical talents, starring in movie musicals such as 2012's Les Misérables and 2017's The Greatest Showman and theatre productions like The Music Man and Oklahoma! He has also gone on several concert tours, most recently 2019's The Man. The Music. The Show.

Brian, who taught at Knox Grammar School in Sydney from 1975 to 2007, died at the age of 84.

After retiring from the school, Brian took on the role of conductor emeritus of the Sydney Youth Orchestra Philharmonic.

The orchestra paid tribute to the musician in a new statement, writing, "Brian will be remembered for his generosity, wit, vast musical knowledge, and passion for teaching, along with a love of a good piece of cake and a chat."