'They overthink it': Vince Vaughn blames Hollywood executives for comedy film decline

Vince Vaughn has questioned Hollywood bosses for "overthinking" things when it comes to developing comedy films.

The 54-year-old star has previously featured in humorous flicks such as 'Old School' and 'Wedding Crashers' but thinks executives are too frightened to take risks on those types of pictures in the modern climate.

Speaking on Hot Ones, Vince said: "They (execs) just overthink it. And it's like, it's crazy, you get these rules, like, if you did geometry, and you said 87 degrees was a right angle, then all your answers are messed up, instead of 90 degrees. So there became some idea or concept, like, they would say something like, 'You have to have an IP.'"

Vince feels that movie bosses are too reliant on IP when it comes to greenlighting projects – citing the 2012 box office flop 'Battleship' as something that got made because it was from a recognisable board game.

The 'Dodgeball' star said: "The people in charge don't want to get fired more so than they're looking to do something great, so they want to kind of follow a set of rules that somehow get set in stone, they don't really translate.

"But as long as they follow them, they're not going to lose their job because they can say, 'Well, look I made a movie off the board game 'Payday' so even though the movie didn't work, you can't let me go, right?'"

Despite this, Vince is confident that the comedy genre will go through a revival at the cinema.

He said: "People want to laugh, people want to look at stuff that feels a little bit like it's, you know, dangerous or pushing the envelope.

"I think you're going to see more of it in the film space sooner than later, would be my guess."