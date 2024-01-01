Carrie Underwood reveals American Idol return 'feels like home'

Carrie Underwood feels like she's going back "home" by returning to American Idol as a judge.

The Before He Cheats singer, who won the fourth season of American Idol in 2005, has been confirmed to replace Katy Perry as a judge on the next season of the singing competition.

Speaking about returning to her roots after 20 years, Carrie told Good Morning America on Friday, "It feels like home. There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help and a different viewpoint."

When asked what kind of judge she will be, the country music star admitted she doesn't have a good poker face.

"I have a big problem... I can't lie, I just can't, you can tell. I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully, I can be very constructive and encouraging," she shared.

When co-host Sam Champion said he couldn't imagine her being too hard on the contestants, she replied, "Oh gosh no. Just ask my kids, I feel like I'm not too (hard)."

Carrie, the first American Idol alumni to return as a judge, will sit on the panel alongside returning judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan when the show airs in early 2025.