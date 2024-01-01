John Owen Lowe reveals what it's like to work alongside his father Rob Lowe

John Owen Lowe has revealed what it's like to work alongside his father Rob Lowe.

The 28-year-old writer and actor enjoyed working with the Brat Pack star in the Netflix drama series Unstable, which they both executive produce.

"What's it like to work with me?" asked Rob, 60, in a new conversation for Interview magazine.

"Gosh, I'm glad you asked because no one has taken the time to really hone in on this yet," John jokingly replied. "I say that facetiously, but it's lovely to work with you. You're not going to be around forever, but film is forever, baby. We'll have this."

He continued, "Or if you're ever missing me, you can just turn on some Unstable and get our viewership numbers up."

The writer then went on to reveal what he has learned from working with his father, who began his acting career in the 1970s and has starred in films such as The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire.

John said, "I have learned a lot from you, that's for sure. Like, actually, you're going to want to slow down or walk a little faster there, buddy. Or don't wear that colour palette because it's going to blow you out. Or make sure that they're powdering your face because you get a little shiny in the afternoon."

Elsewhere in the interview, John, whose mother is make-up artist Sheryl Berkoff, questioned whether he was a real "nepo baby".

"By the way, I heard the phrase 'nepo maybe' today for the first time," he told his father. "I think I fall under the category of a nepo maybe."

Rob replied, "I always thought that was baked into the premise. But why do you need two?"

Rob and Sheryl have been married since 1991 and share sons John and Matthew, 30.