Brooklyn Beckham taken to hospital with broken shoulder

Brooklyn Beckham has been taken to hospital with a broken shoulder.

The 25-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of him in a hospital bed, giving an update on his health.

He thanked his wife, Nicola Peltz, for looking after him.

"Broke my shoulder but all good cause I have @nicolaannepeltzbeckham to look after me xx love you babe."

The photo showed him in a hospital gown and wearing a backwards baseball cap. He appeared to be in good spirits, smiling for the photo.

He didn't explain how he managed to injure himself. Just the night before he posted the photo, he was eating out at modern Japanese restaurant ITO in New York, where he shared pictures and videos of the food from the evening.

Brooklyn's parents David and Victoria Beckham are currently in Italy, sailing around the Aeolian Islands. They are with their three other children, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13, but Brooklyn and Nicola didn't join the family holiday.

David shared a snap on Instagram, giving a shout out to his oldest son and his wife. He wrote, "'Fun family summer we miss u Bust & Nicola. I love these moments of memories , I love you all'.

The family recently celebrated Harper's 13th birthday. Victoria wrote on Instagram, "You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day." She added, "we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much."