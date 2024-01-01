Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of trying to 'silence' her allegations of abuse

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of trying to "silence" her allegations of abuse.

Lawyers for the actress have claimed Brad wanted his ex-wife to sign a revised $8.5 million (£6.63 million) Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) "specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse" in their legal battle.

Court documents obtained by People show Angelina's lawyers are asking Brad to disclose personal communications, which Brad's lawyers have described as "wide-ranging and intrusive".

The "abuse" is referring to an incident that happed on a private plane in 2016. A previous lawsuit filed by Angelina stated that "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face", then "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" during the altercation. The argument reportedly began after Brad accused his wife of being "too deferential" to their kids.

The ongoing dispute comes after Brad sued Angelina in 2022 for selling her stake in the winery they co-owned, Château Miraval. He claimed she had broken a prior agreement that said neither of them would sell unless the other one approved.

New documents state that Angelina, "was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling" when she sold her share of Miraval. "Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million (£6.63 million) holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up."

The lawyers added, "While Pitt advances what is effectively an outdated privacy-of-domestic-violence argument to shield his abuse, his argument is not the law, at least not in this century, and he cites no authority that would give him such unwarranted protections."

The couple who split in 2016, and share six children, are "still talking" about the terms of their divorce settlement according to insiders, "but it's not done yet."