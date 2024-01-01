Alicia Vikander gets 'the blues' after acting jobs

Alicia Vikander has revealed that she often gets "the blues" after acting jobs.

The Swedish actress has opened up about feeling emotional when she has to let go of her characters after shooting films and TV series.

"I always have the blues when I finish a job," Alicia told Elle U.K. in a recent interview. "Especially if it has been one of those good ones, which as I get older is what I'm seeking."

As an example of a character she was sad to say goodbye to, Alicia named Katherine Parr from her new film Firebrand, which also stars Jude Law as Henry VIII.

"I had it on Firebrand. It was a very tough subject, but we had a great time," she said. "So, there is a sadness that it's over, but it's also like having done a sprint. I'm tired, and by the end of the job I've already started to look at something else.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Irma Vep star noted she has learned that she "can't be in control" of her work as an actress.

"You have to let go. You can't be in control of your own work, which is a really strange feeling," the 35-year-old told the publication. "But then you realise that's actually what it's like to be an actor. That can be really hard sometimes."

She added, "Obviously, working with people and directors you trust really helps."