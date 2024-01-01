Zac Efron hospitalised after swimming pool incident

Zac Efron was taken to a hospital in Spain on Friday night after suffering what a rep called a "minor swimming incident".

The High School Musical star was found in the pool of a villa in Ibiza by two workers, who pulled him out of the water, as reported by TMZ.

Efron's rep told TMZ he was taken to a nearby hospital as a "precautionary measure".

The report had no details on what caused the incident or whether Efron had been at risk of drowning.

The Baywatch star was reportedly released from the hospital the following morning.

He is currently holidaying in Europe around the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was spotted attending the opening ceremony on 26 July, when he shared a picture of himself posing in front of the city's River Seine.

On 1 August, the day before the swimming pool incident, Efron joined his longtime friend Martin Garrix onstage behind the DJ booth at the Dutch performer's show at Ibiza venue Ushuaïa.

"Like every week, Martin Garrix delivered an exceptional performance that left us all in awe," read a post shared on the beachfront club's Instagram page, alongside photos and videos from the night. "To top it off, Zac Efron joined him on stage during "Smile".