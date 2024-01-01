Ryan Gosling house hunting in London's south west

Ryan Gosling has been spotted mansion-hunting in South-West London.

The Barbie star has fuelled rumours that he and his family are planning to move to the English capital after he was seen checking out luxury properties in the suburb of Barnes.

According to The Sun, he and his glamorous Hollywood wife, Eva Mendes, want to distance their children, Esmeralda, nine, and Amada, seven, from the Hollywood limelight.

It is also thought Ryan is keen to lay down some roots in the UK so he has a home when in the country for work.

He is currently in town filming sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, where he plays science teacher turned astronaut, Ryland Grace.

Gosling and Mendes met in 2011 when they filmed the movie The Place Beyond The Pines together.

Gosling is not the only Hollywood actor moving across the pond.

Last July, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively bought a $5 million (£4 million) home in Richmond.

They moved to the five-bedroom London home while Ryan filmed the third instalment of his action movie franchise in the capital.

South-West London is a popular spot for American A-listers. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent time living there, as did Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis.