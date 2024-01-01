Jodi Gordon gets candid about life after addiction

Jodi Gordon has opened up about her new career out of the spotlight.

The Australian actor, who shot to fame playing Alf Stewart's granddaughter Martha MacKenzie on the long-running soap Home and Away, is now working as a mental health support staffer.

Gordon, who is two years sober after battling with alcohol addiction, told the Stellar newspaper supplement the role had given her a deeper purpose, having suffered with similar issues herself in the past.

"It's wonderful to work in the space of advocacy. (Having) experienced the discrimination and stigma, there's a lot of purpose there.

"It's quite an honour to work for a company who really fights for changing the stigma around mental health."

Gordon most recently starred as Elly Conway in Neighbours from 2016 to 2020.

"I love acting. I always have. There's a part of me that always wants to play a character," she said.

"It's definitely not ruled out, but it's not at the forefront."

Gordon publicly revealed her struggles with depression and alcohol addiction in 2022.

Now on the other side of her turbulent journey, she says the experience has brought her closer to her 10-year-old daughter Aleeia, whom she shares with her ex, former rugby league player Braith Anasta.

"She is so intuitive. She knows what's going on," Gordon said.

"She knows Mummy doesn't drink and she knows Mummy had to go and get some help. She knows life today is unbelievable and she has a mother that shows up and who's trustworthy and who's so loving. In terms of parenting, it's definitely brought us closer."