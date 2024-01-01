Awkwafina hails 'funny' co-star John Cena

Awkwafina loved working with John Cena on 'Jackpot!'.

The 36-year-old actress is a long-time fan of the former WWE star, and Awkwafina has revealed that she relished the experience of working with him, revealing that John was "so funny" on set.

She told Total Film magazine: "John was so funny on set. There were a couple of parts where John said some things where I completely lost it and then everyone lost it..."

Awkwafina also admitted to loving the 'Jackpot!' "script", describing it as "unique".

The Hollywood star shared: "When I first read the script, I thought it was different than just the usual, run-of-the-mill, 24-hour action comedies. The movie is unique and there's real heart in it, too."

What's more, Awkwafina feels that her on-screen character, Katie, represents another step forward for female leads in Hollywood.

She said: "There's a lot of room in the various universes that we have in our industry to represent [women more] now ... I like where we are in terms of female action leads - I think it's getting better."

Meanwhile, Awkwafina previously admitted that she relished working with Michelle Yeoh on 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'.

The actress revealed that she had been inspired by Michelle, 61, during her younger years.

Awkwafina told HeyUGuys: "To work with people that you've watched growing up and especially her - someone who has really taken on only really, really strong female roles her entire career ... that really had influenced me growing up."