Doug Liman wants Edge of Tomorrow sequel to be 'better' than original

Doug Liman is determined to "figure out" how to make an 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel.

The 59-year-old actor knows there is demand for a follow-up to the 2014 film - which starred Tom Cruise as Major William Cage, a military offer who is trapped in a time loop during a battle against invading aliens, and Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski – and while he'd love to return to the saga, he'll only do so if he can make it "better" than the first movie.

Asked about the project, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “No one has given up on it. The good and the bad news is that I’m so proud of that movie. I hadn’t watched it in years, but I’ve started rewatching it this year. I recently rewatched the movie with the studio.

“I’ve watched it with Tom Cruise. I’m going to rewatch it with Emily Blunt.

"So the good news is that I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s a really good movie,’ but the bad news is that I’m like, ‘Wow, it’s a really good movie. I only want to do a sequel if I can do it better.’

"But I’m trying to do that, so there’s hardly a day that goes by that I don’t spend a little bit of time figuring out how to do it and do it better.”

The film was moderately successful, making $370 million before it left theatres but was hugely popular with fans and is now often cited as one of Tom's best pictures across his career.

Reflecting on the flick's status amongst fans, the filmmaker recently explained he would rather make movies that could stand the test of time instead of those that just make a lot of money.

He said: "I haven’t necessarily always had the good fortune of having movies that have huge opening weekends.

"'Bourne Identity' lost to 'Scooby-Doo' [on] its opening weekend. And 'Swingers' came and went from the theatres.

"What I’ve come to understand is, I’m making movies for the long term. I’m an ego-driven guy, I’d like to get accolades now. But I also recognise that, if I was given the choice, I’ll choose making films that people 50 years from now are still watching."