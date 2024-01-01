Zosia Mamet 'genuinely misses' playing Girls character

Zosia Mamet would play her Girls character Shoshanna Shapiro again "in a second" because she "genuinely misses" portraying her.

The actress played the neurotic character alongside Lena Dunham, Allison Williams and Jemima Kirke in the HBO comedy-drama series, which ran for six seasons between 2012 and 2017.

Zosia revealed in an interview with The Guardian that she sometimes wonders what Shoshanna is up to because she misses her.

"I don't really think about characters as their own entities. They are more like a suit I put on for the moment," she explained. "(But with Shoshanna,) sometimes she pops into my head and I wonder what she's doing now. I don't know - it's like a pair of jeans that got frozen. It's like she stands up on her own. I miss her a lot. I think she's the only character I've ever played that I genuinely miss."

In 2022, Dunham, who created the show, revealed that she had informally pitched a Girls reboot to HBO, however, nothing came to fruition. If the opportunity arose, Zosia declared that she "would play (Shoshanna) again in a second".

There have been long-standing rumours of a falling out between the Mad Men actress and her fellow Girls stars. In the interview, the 36-year-old insisted there is no bad blood between them, even though they are not close.

"I have nothing but love and admiration for all of them. And if I got the chance to work with any of them again, I would absolutely love that," she said.