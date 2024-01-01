Deadpool & Wolverine becomes highest-grossing R-rated movie

Deadpool & Wolverine has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever after just 10 days in cinemas.

In its second weekend in North American theatres, the Marvel team-up movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the two title characters collected an estimated $97 million (£75.7 million) in its second weekend, raising its two-week total to $395.6 million (£308.9 million).

This eclipses the $370 million £289 million) mark held by The Passion of the Christ since 2004.

Worldwide, the Shawn Levy-directed film has earned $824.1 million (£643.6 million) in ticket sales, surpassing the money made by the first two Deadpool films.