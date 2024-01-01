Shamed Huw Edwards to be edited out of parts of BBC archive

The BBC is removing footage of Huw Edwards from its publicly available archives after its former top newsreader pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children.

Until his suspension last year due to an unrelated sexual misconduct scandal, Edwards was one of the main presenters on BBC One's News at Ten and fronted events including the death and state funeral of Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

BBC bosses first plan to remove material featuring Edwards from family and entertainment content on its iPlayer service, some of which include his news bulletins, according to The Observer newspaper.

"As you would expect we are actively considering the availability of our archive," a BBC spokesperson said. "While we don't routinely delete content from the BBC archive as it is a matter of historical record, we do consider the continued use and re-use of material on a case-by-case basis."

A Doctor Who episode from 2006 featuring Edwards' voice has already been removed from iPlayer.

Edwards resigned from the BBC in April citing medical advice, but on Wednesday, he admitted the offences relating to having 41 indecent images of children on a phone. The Observer also claimed BBC chiefs will look to edit him out of reused footage of key news events.

A mural of the former newsreader in the presenter's home village of Llangennech, Carmarthenshire has also been removed, as has a plaque honouring Edwards at Cardiff Castle.