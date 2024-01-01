Michelle Obama celebrates Barack's birthday with sweet post

Michelle Obama has posted a sweet message to her husband, Barack Obama, on his 63rd birthday.

The former first lady took to Instagram to celebrate the former president's birthday on Sunday.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, BarackObama! Here's to weathering all of life's storms and moving mountains together," she captioned the post.

Michelle shared a picture of the couple jokingly attempting to push a massive rock at an unknown location.

Barack and Michelle met at a Chicago law firm and tied the knot in October 1992.

The couple share two daughters: Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23.

The Becoming author has been candid about the ups and downs of her marriage over the years.

In December 2022, she admitted she "couldn't stand" her husband during the first decade of their marriage because they were carrying uneven loads.

"People think I'm being catty saying this. It's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When those kids were little."

Michelle said she began to envy the politician when he would find time for golf or travel for work while she tried to balance being a mother and a lawyer.

"Marriage isn't 50/50 - ever. There's sometimes I'm 70, he's 30, but guess what? We've been married 30 years. I would take 10 bad years over 30."