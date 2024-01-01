Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz celebrate five years wed

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz have celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on an exotic beach.

The supermodel took to Instagram at the weekend to share a sultry clip of herself lounging on top of the Tokio Hotel guitarist.

Kaulitz, who wore hot pink swim trunks, appeared sound asleep as Klum showed off her toned physique.

"Celebrating our love today and every day. Happy anniversary," she captioned the clip, along with a string of red heart and flame emojis.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel posted additional snaps of herself and Kaulitz, who is 15 years her junior, having fun on the sand as she posed behind her husband to conceal her bare chest.

"I could not ask for a better one. Ich Liebe Dich Tom," she wrote - translation, "I love you, Tom" in German.

The couple had a wedding celebration in Italy for their loved ones in August 2019 after privately tying the knot in February of that year.

While Klum didn't disclose the location of the lovebirds' latest getaway, the mom of four isn't a stranger to European beaches and has recently been spotted in Sardinia, off the western coast of Italy.

Klum was previously married to musician Seal. The couple shares four children - Henry, Leni, Lou and Johan.