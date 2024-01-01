Nicole Kidman doesn't drive luxury sports car gifted by Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has admitted she doesn't drive a luxury sports car gifted to her by husband Keith Urban.

In an interview with Victoria Beckham for the August 2024 issue of Vogue Australia, the Oscar-winning actress confessed that she isn't the slightest bit interested in cars.

"My husband is a car person. I am not a car person. I'm like, 'You can pick me up in anything, I'll be happy,'" she said, adding: "I do like a bit of air conditioning."

Victoria then pressed Nicole as to what kind of car she drives.

"What do you drive? That's what I want to know. What does Nicole drive?" the former Spice Girls singer asked, to which the Australian star stated, "So here's the thing. My husband bought me a Lamborghini. But I drive a Subaru and he drives the Lamborghini."

Victoria added: "I love the idea of Nicole Kidman pulling up somewhere and the car doors - because they're the car doors that go up, right?"

Nicole went on to clarify that she owns a Lamborghini Urus - the Italian car manufacturer's first SUV.

"I think that's why (Keith) bought it for me...He loves fast cars, he loves any cars. That's his thing. He's a Queensland boy, came from nothing. Sort of the same thing as David (Beckham) where you go, 'I'm going to build myself up and make myself who I am.' Like you, like me. We're self-made, all four of us, right?" she queried, with Victoria agreeing: "David is very much the same as your husband. Obsessed. Cars and football."

Nicole and singer-songwriter Keith have been married since 2006.