Luke Grimes to be a dad

Luke Grimes and his wife Bianca Rodrigues are going to be parents.

On Sunday, Bianca took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie in which she revealed her pregnancy.

"Can't wait to meet you little one," she wrote in the caption.

Bianca didn't share her due date or the sex of the baby.

Actor-singer Luke has not yet commented on the happy news.

The pair married in 2018.

And in an interview for USA Today last year, Luke expressed his devotion to the Brazilian model.

"I just wanted to make it very clear. I'm a very married person and I love my wife to death. We'll be together forever," the Yellowstone star gushed. "There's no way I earn it. I do my best. But I'm a flawed big ol' weird-a*s man. She's the real angel here."