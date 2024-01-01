Spoiler alert: Emma Corrin 'felt so bad' killing off this Deadpool and Wolverine star

Emma Corrin felt "so bad" killing off Chris Evans' alter ego Johnny Storm in 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

The 28-year-old star's vicious alter ego, Cassandra Nova, obliterated The Human Torch after his cameo in the Marvel blockbuster, and she "felt terrible" because fans were "so excited" to see him reprise the Fantastic Four role.

She told British GQ: “I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day.

“Because we watched it after the New York premiere with all these Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they see him appear on screen, and then after three minutes, I’ve killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat. Yeah, it was weird. Not something I thought I’d be doing if you’d asked me a few years ago.”

Other cameos in the film - which saw Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles of Deadpool and Wolverine - include Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Channing Tatum‘s Gambit.

And the 'Crown' star praised the superhero franchise for being selective about who makes a cameo in their films.

She said: “That’s something [Marvel] do so well, the cameos.

“You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don’t use them gratuitously. They’re all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that. Or, I hope people sense that, because I think they’re used really cleverly.”