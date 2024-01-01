Rob Lowe argues 'nepo baby' label is the new 'brat pack'

Rob Lowe has weighed in on the similarities between the "nepo baby" and "brat pack" labels.

In a recent interview for Variety, the actor was asked for his take on the "nepo baby" term, which typically refers to the children of celebrities who have succeeded in pursuing Hollywood careers.

In response, Rob noted that he sees parallels between the "nepo baby" conversation and the popularisation of the "brat pack" nickname given to a group of young actors in the 1980s.

"It's funny: I think the last time New York magazine coined a term as new and widely accepted and zeitgeisty as 'nepo baby' was probably when they coined the term the 'brat pack,'" he said. "So, I've kind of been there for both of them. I understand the curiosity and appreciate it, but I don't have the same kind of intensity around it."

The St. Elmo's Fire star was a core member of the original "brat pack" alongside the likes of Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, and Judd Nelson.

Rob is currently appearing in the TV series Unstable alongside his 28-year-old son John Owen Lowe. He also shares son Matthew, 31, with wife Sheryl Berkoff.

And the 60-year-old went on to question whether or not any celebrity children truly deserve the label.

"Nobody thinks twice when your kid joins the family plumbing business, or becomes a painter or an architect or a dentist, or becomes a second-generation doctor. So I don't really see the novelty of it, but I understand it," Rob continued. "I happily opened doors for Johnny in this business and my son Matthew, who's an attorney. That's what dads do, if they can. But the other side of it is - they've got to walk through the door. It's like, you can get them on the team, but if they don't put points on the board, they're going to get cut."

The second season of Unstable is now airing on Netflix.