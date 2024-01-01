Wesley Snipes lands Guinness World Records for Blade role

Wesley Snipes' surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine has landed him two Guinness World Records.

The 62-year-old star reprised his role as Blade/Eric Brooks for new movie Deadpool & Wolverine after first playing the half-vampire 'daywalker' in 1998 movie Blade. The appearance proved to be a record-breaking one, as Snipes has been handed the record for the 'longest career of a live action Marvel character' after 25 years and 340 days as the MCU superhero.

Snipes has aptly overtaken Hugh Jackman, who was the previous holder for his portrayal of Logan/Wolverine since X-Men in 2000.

"Whuuuut?! Really? Do I get a certificate too?" the star joked on Instagram when the news was announced.

"Lordy Lordy Lordy...Thank you @guinnessworldrecords, I'm your fan!" he continued as he added hashtags including #daywalkerapproved and #daywalkermobile.

Snipes had initially been unsure about reprising his Blade role when Ryan Reynolds suggested a Deadpool & Wolverine cameo.

"I didn't think he would be able to pull it off," Snipes previously told Entertainment Weekly.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, the vampire hunter joins forces with the title characters as well as Jennifer Garner's Elektra, Gambit played by Channing Tatum and Dafne Keen's X-23 to defeat the villainous Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

Snipes' second record is for the 'longest gap between character appearances in a Marvel film'.

It has been 19 years and 231 days since Snipes last suited up for the 2004 film Blade: Trinity.