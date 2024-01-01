Kevin Hart 'could care less' about Michael Jordan feud

Kevin Hart has claimed he "could care less" that former basketball star Michael Jordan hasn't spoken to him for years.

The comedian revealed the feud began more than eight years ago after he made a joke about the sports legend while hosting a charity event. Hart has laughed off the rift and insisted Jordan shouldn't have taken the jibes to heart.

"Michael's had an attitude with me for years because I hosted a celebrity event for him and he came in late. I saw him coming in late and I hit him with a joke," Hart told the crowd during his recent Acting My Age stand-up show in New Jersey, according to DailyMail.com.

"It was quick. It was all in fun. I don't know where it came from. I just hit him with a quick one. Michael had an attitude. Hasn't talked to me since."

Hart also told the audience that the former Chicago Bulls players is "not a Kevin Hart fan" and the pair "don't get along".

However, the 45-year-old star has insisted he won't lose any sleep over the rift with Jordan.

"I don't give a s**t. I could care less. I can f**king care less," he added. "I'm at a point in my life where it's very hard to bother me."

During the show, Hart did little to repair the relationship as he ridiculed Jordan's sense of style.

The comic branded the former athlete a "horrible dresser" and claimed he wears "some of the worst jeans I've seen in my life."

Hart has also poked fun at 61-year-old Jordan's sons Jeffrey and Marcus on his latest tour.

However, Marcus clearly doesn't hold any grudges as he went to watch Hart perform in Las Vegas last month.

"@kevinhart4real, the hilarious man, has a new joke about myself, my brother @heirjordan13, and @jumpman23. Go watch that," he wrote on his social media.