Matthew Lillard speaks out on potential Scooby-Doo and Five Nights At Freddy’s crossover

Matthew Lillard has insisted there’s no chance that ‘Scooby-Doo’ will cross over with ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’.

The 54-year-old actor has become synonymous with the horror and mystery genre after starring as both Shaggy in the children’s movie series and as Steve Raglan in the 2023 video game adaptation, though has now shut down any rumours his two franchises could ever meet on the screen.

When the YouTube channel JayBee and Milly quizzed Lillard on whether there was a chance the ‘Scooby-Doo’ team could try and solve one of the mysteries at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria, he said: "No, those two will never meet.

"Those two is not a match-up anyone wants or needs. No, I just ... Jim Henson [film puppeteer] does the costumes for both, and it was too great of an opportunity to pass up, and really changed my social media in a crazy way, which was like, millions of hits or something. So, that was fun. I thought that fans of both franchises would get a kick out of it."

Rumours of a potential crossover between the two movie series started in May after Lillard teased he would be reprising his role as the evil Raglan in the sequel to ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s, which is set to hit theatres in December next year.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Scream’ star posted a picture of himself dressed as the horrifying Yellow Rabbit standing next to a statue of Scooby-Doo and added the caption: “December 2025. I ALWAYS COME BACK.”

Before the second movie was confirmed to be in development at Blumhouse Productions, Lillard emphasised he was keen to return to the horror world.

He told Variety: "I'm dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I'm excited to see what they are doing next."