Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith celebrate 23rd wedding anniversary

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The GoldenEye star took to Instagram on Monday to mark 23 years since he married the journalist.

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely my beautiful brown eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west," Pierce, 71, gushed. "All my love, should I fall behind wait for me."

In the post, the Mamma Mia! actor shared a collage of four photos of him and Keely, 60, throughout their relationship.

Meanwhile, Keely shared her own post to mark the special date.

"August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland," the reporter wrote, referring to the date and location of their wedding. "Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial. Here's to the next 23 years together."

She continued, "May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flys on love's wings."

As part of her post, Keely shared three photos from her and Pierce's wedding day.

The couple first met on a beach in Mexico in April 1994 and tied the knot in 2001. They have two sons together, Dylan and Paris.

In an interview with Fox News late last year, the Irish actor gushed about his marriage.

"We like each other a lot. We love each other a lot," he said at the time. "And we've been down the road, and we've seen many, many hardships as families do, as we all do."

Pierce was previously married to Cassandra Harris from 1980 until she died in 1991 after a battle with ovarian cancer. The pair share one biological child, Sean, and two from Cassandra's first marriage, whom Brosnan adopted, Charlotte and Christopher. Charlotte passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013.