David Lynch reveals he is 'homebound' amid health issues

David Lynch has revealed that he is "homebound" amid health issues.

The 78-year-old filmmaker and musician has revealed that he has been diagnosed with emphysema and is unable to leave his home for fear of becoming ill.

"I've gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I'm homebound whether I like it or not," Lynch told Sight & Sound magazine in a recent interview. "It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold."

The Twin Peaks writer and director added that he could only walk "only walk a short distance before" he's "out of oxygen".

Emphysema, also known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a lung condition often caused by smoking, air pollution and regular exposure to dust and chemicals.

As a result of his health problems, Lynch revealed that it's unlikely he'll ever direct in person again, but he hasn't ruled out directing remotely.

"I would do it remotely if it comes to it," he told the publication. "I wouldn't like that so much."

Lynch is best known for directing films such as 1984's Dune, 1986's Blue Velvet and the American drama series Twin Peaks.

The filmmaker's last screen project was Twin Peaks: The Return, which was released in 2017.