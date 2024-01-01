Machine Gun Kelly reveals he's one year sober

Machine Gun Kelly has candidly discussed his sobriety from alcohol and other substances.

The 34-year-old musician, real name Colson Baker, has struggled with alcohol, cocaine and heroin over the years.

However, he has now discussed his recovery process having sought support to become sober.

Opening up to the Dumb Blonde Podcast on Monday, Kelly said, "I'm completely sober from everything. I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August."

He went on to explain that he secretly went to rehab following the completion of his 2023 European Tour.

He said, "I didn't tell anybody outside of the (people) closest to me. That was my first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."

He continued, "I met with a lot of psychiatrists, some who gave up on me and many therapists who did the same. But I ended up falling into an awareness of what my condition is and have made peace with it. It's a constant tightrope walk."

Kelly's debut album, 2012's Lace Up, detailed his battles against heroin addiction and also saw him rapping about cocaine use.

The I Think I'm Okay singer, previously explained that he wanted to get sober for the benefit of his fiancée Megan Fox and his daughter, Casie.