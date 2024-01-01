Selma Blair reveals new treatment in MS battle

Selma Blair has revealed the latest stage of her treatment for multiple sclerosis.

The Blair Witch actor shared how she found a new therapy after falling into a "major relapse".

"I am doing so great, and my movement is so much different, and I really am excited," Blair told Us Weekly. "I want to let people know that I'm still in remission, I'm feeling great.

"After the bone marrow transplant, I actually fell into a major relapse," she explained, sharing that a routine MRI had revealed "new lesions" leading her to find a new doctor.

"Thank God I found a great one here in West Hollywood," Blair said regarding her new treatment regimen. "It was just tablets. So I took that, a couple of short series of tablets, and in two years your therapy is done."

The Cruel Intentions actor continued, "It's been amazing and it helped my movement and speech so much, and it's allowed me to have a great summer."

Since Blair first announced her MS diagnosis in October 2018, she has been candid about the ups and downs of her illness.

The actor had previously said that MS would prevent her from continuing with her career in film and TV, but in a July interview with Us Weekly, she said she's now ready to act again.

"I did give up forever. I didn't even try because I wouldn't want to ever disappoint someone. But no, I will definitely. I'm open for business."