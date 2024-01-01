Joshua Malina's wife files for divorce

Joshua Malina is heading for the divorce court.

The West Wing star's wife, Melissa Merwin, has filed for divorce after nearly 28 years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

In the documents, Merwin cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, but did not provide a date of separation.

Additionally, Merwin - who is best known for her work as a costume designer on productions such as Fallen, Ellen and Point of No Return - requested spousal support from Malina.

The duo tied the knot in December 1996 and have two children; daughter Isabel, 26, and son Avi, 22.

Malina is best known for his role as Will Bailey on the NBC drama The West Wing. He also played Jeremy Goodwin on Sports Night, US Attorney General David Rosen on Scandal, and Caltech President Siebert on The Big Bang Theory.

Although they were together for almost three decades, the estranged spouses kept their relationship out of the spotlight, save for a few rare posts on Malina's social media accounts.

"Happy bday to my Maine gal, and the love of my life," the actor shared via Instagram in July 2022.