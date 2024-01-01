Henry Cavill inhaled cigar smoke for entire Deadpool and Wolverine shoot

Henry Cavill has been praised by 'Deadpool and Wolverine' director Shawn Levy for his commitment to his cameo after the actor inhaled cigar smoke for "eight hours straight".

The 'Superman' star appears as one of the versions of Hugh Jackman's 'X-Men' superhero Wolverine in the Marvel blockbuster, and the 41-year-old star was left "sick to the stomach" after keeping a cigar "lit and in his mouth" all day for the shoot.

Levy told The New York Times: “[He] not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day.

“I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver.”

The 56-year-old filmmaker confessed they intentionally wanted to mock rival superhero franchise DC after they replaced Cavill in the role of Superman.

He said: “It was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman.

“Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick a** at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there.”

David Corenswet, 31, is portraying Clark Kent / Superman in James Gunn's 2025 'Superman' flick.