Jack Black recalls how 'heaven opened up' when now-wife made first move

Jack Black has recalled how "heaven opened up above my head" when his now-wife Tanya Haden first asked him out on a date.

During an interview for the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast that aired on Monday, the actor-musician shared that he first crossed paths with Tanya when they both attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California.

"I just was always in awe of them," he smiled, referring to the artist-musician and her sisters. "And we would cross paths, and I had a girlfriend, and she had a boyfriend, and it was just a little talking here and there. And then that day came when neither of us had a significant other."

However, it wasn't until Jack and Tanya struck up a conversation at a mutual friend's birthday party many years later that they became romantically involved.

"I had always been so kind of intimidated and never really wanted to really approach - she made the first move is the point," the 52-year-old remembered. "She came up to me and said, 'Hey, do you ever wanna go get dinner? I should give you my number.' And I was like, 'Oh my God.' Heaven opened up above my head, because it was like, this is the thing that I would always want to happen."

Jack and Tanya started "getting very serious" soon after they started dating and married in March 2006.

And while School of Rock actor wasn't initially planning on proposing, his brother convinced him to pop the question when his partner became pregnant.

"We didn't get married because it was like, (we) don't really believe in the contract and that whole thing. Why is it necessary? And then as soon as she had a baby in her belly, my brother was like, 'What the hell are you - you marry her!' " he recounted. "I was like, you're right, dude. I got on bended knee and she laughed and said yes."

Jack and Tanya are parents to sons Samuel, 18, and Thomas, 16.

The Tenacious D star is currently promoting his new movie Borderlands, which opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.