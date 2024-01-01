Eve Hewson reveals dad Bono prefers an early night

Eve Hewson has joked her superstar father Bono is asleep by 10pm "every night".

In a new interview with Porter magazine, the Irish actress discussed the close bond she shares with her three siblings and her parents, Bono and Ali Hewson.

Eve revealed that when the family lived together in Dublin during the Covid-19 pandemic, she stayed up late making music with her siblings Jordan, Elijah and John - while U2 frontman Bono preferred an early night.

"We have a studio at the end of (my parents') garden, where (we) usually end up, in the middle of the night, writing stupid songs," Eve explained. "I actually got kicked out of the family band, for being too enthusiastic."

When asked if Bono joined in the music sessions, Eve replied: "No! He was asleep by 10pm every night."

Eve, who can next be seen in Netflix drama series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, also revealed she pursued an acting career because it was "the only thing I was any good at".

The 33-year-old star joked that she had originally wanted to follow in her father's footsteps and become a music star.

"I thought I was going to be Charli XCX," she laughed.

When asked to give her thoughts on the nepo baby criticism surrounding some young stars who have followed similar career paths to their parents, Eve insisted she doesn't take the debate too seriously.

"The only thing you can do is crack a joke and move on," she added.