Famous godfather to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's son is revealed

The famous godfather of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's fourth child has been revealed.

During an interview with Variety, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy discussed how pleased he was to see Ryan's family involved in the blockbuster movie. Shawn also revealed he was "proud" to be godfather to the movie star's youngest child Olin.

"Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest," the director explained. "As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favourite voice cameo."

Ryan and Blake welcomed Olin into the world in February 2023, but the child's gender and name was only confirmed recently during Ryan's press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The couple also have three daughters, nine-year-old James, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, with Blake's close friend Taylor Swift previously revealing she is godmother to the kids.

In Deadpool & Wolverine Olin has a voice cameo as Baby Deadpool, Inez voices the role of Kidpool and Blake featured as Ladypool, a female version of Deadpool.

James portrayed a screaming mutant, while Betty was listed in the end credits as a 'Hugh Jackman wrangler'.

Shawn has previously revealed he became close friends with Ryan after the fellow Canadians worked on several projects together, including Free Guy and The Adam Project. They also live just 'half a block away' from each other in New York City.