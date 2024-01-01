NEWS Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” continues to dominate the global box office Newsdesk Share with :





Marvel Studios' latest release “Deadpool & Wolverine” has already crossed the £30m mark in the UK and Ireland, bringing its cumulative total to £33.4m after just 11 days in cinemas.



Monday, Aug 5: Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” continues to hold the No.1 spot in the UK & Ireland box office and is going from strength to strength with a MARVELous second weekend hold of £8m (down -37%). It is also added to the Marvel hall of fame as the 5th biggest second weekend in the MCU – Just the four Avengers films (Endgame £14.3m / Infinity War £10.1m / Age Of Ultron £8.6m and Assemble £8.1m) ahead of “Deadpool & Wolverine”. Further to this news, Disney also passed the $3B mark at the global box office this weekend from just 4 wide releases.



Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown. Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.??????



Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner?produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.?



Marvel Studios’ “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE” is in cinemas now