Blake Lively feels 'guilty' about juggling work and motherhood

Blake Lively has admitted she sometimes feels "guilty" about juggling work and motherhood.

During a recent interview with her It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate for Entertainment Tonight, the actress opened up about balancing her work and personal life, admitting she sometimes feels "guilty" about how she divides her time.

"When you're working, sometimes you feel guilty for not being in your personal life in those hours you're at work," Blake, 36, explained. "And then, when you're at work, you feel guilty by being distracted by wishing that you were at your personal life."

The Gossip Girl star noted that she and Jenny share the experience of juggling children and a career.

"Both of us really love our personal lives a lot and we love our job and we love our work, and we take it very, very seriously and we work very, very, very hard," Blake said. "And we completely immerse ourselves in our work. But who we are is defined by our personal life so much more than our work, and we can be both of those things at once."

Blake has four children, daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and son Olin, born in 2023, with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Jenny, 42, has a three-year-old daughter, Ida, with her husband Ben Shattuck.

Blake went on to say that she doesn't believe she has to choose between her career and her personal life.

"Two things can be true," she stated. "We can love our work and our work can be very important to us and we can be all in on our work. We can also love our personal (lives) and it can be important to us and it can be all in."

The actress added, "And we were doing really hard things, and we were doing them well and juggling them well."

It Ends With Us will be released in cinemas on Friday.