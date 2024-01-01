Jessica Simpson slams speculation she has broken sobriety

Jessica Simpson has put an end to speculation that she has broken her sobriety.

The fashion designer has responded to a social media user who claimed she was drinking again after years of sobriety.

"Stop drinking!" the social media user commented underneath a photo Jessica posted on Instagram on Monday, featuring her 11-year-old son Ace.

The 44-year-old actress hit back at the claim, insisting she has been sober since 2017.

"I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," the Dukes of Hazzard star responded in the comments section.

Jessica continued, "Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

The fan then apologised for the "misunderstanding", writing, "I'm so happy to hear that. Sorry for my misunderstanding. Sending love to you as well."

In her Instagram post, Jessica gushed about her middle child, who she shares with her husband, former American football star Eric Johnson.

"I'm gonna be a braggin' Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet," she wrote in the caption. "Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!"

Jessica and Eric, who have been married since 2014, also have daughters Maxwell and Birdie together.

The star opened up about her struggles with substance abuse in her memoir, Open Book, which was published in February 2020.