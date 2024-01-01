Daisy Ridley reveals Graves' disease diagnosis

Daisy Ridley has candidly revealed that she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune condition, Graves' disease.

The 32-year-old actress, best known for playing Rey Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise, revealed she was diagnosed last year.

Graves' disease is a condition that causes the immune system to produce antibodies that cause the body to create too much thyroid hormone, while symptoms include bulging eyes, heat intolerance and anxiety.

Opening up to Women's Health, Daisy explained she dismissed her initial symptoms which included feeling hot flushes, a racing heart, fatigue and hand tremors, saying, "I thought, 'Well, I've just played a really stressful role (playing Anette in the thriller Magpie); presumably that's why I feel poorly.'

"It was funny, I was like, 'Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,' but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can't chill out."

The Star Wars star went on to reveal she has been prescribed medication to treat the condition and she has also made changes to her diet.

She said, "I am not super strict about it, but generally cutting down on gluten makes me feel better... I didn't realise how bad I felt before. Then I looked back and thought, 'How did I do that?'"

She added, "I've always been health conscious, and now I'm trying to be more well-being conscious... I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff, but I also understand that it is a privilege to be able to do those things."