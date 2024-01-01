Elon Musk's daughter claims he's a 'serial adulterer'

Elon Musk's transgender daughter has claimed her father is a "serial adulterer."

Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, has hit out at the billionaire again, after she previously accused him of being "cold" and absent during her upbringing.

This time, she criticised him for portraying himself as a champion of traditional values, writing on Threads that he is not a "Western values/Christian family man" but rather a "serial adulterer who won't stop f**king lying about (his) own children."

Her comments come after Elon, 53, did an interview with commentator Jordan Peterson where he said Vivian had been "killed by the woke mind virus" and repeatedly misgendered her.

In a subsequent interview with NBC News, Vivian said she refused to let her father's comments about her transgender identity go unanswered. "I think he was under the assumption that I wasn't going to say anything and I would just let this go, unchallenged. But I'm not going to do (that) because if you're going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I'm not just gonna let that slide," she said.

After her interview, Elon wrote on X that Vivian was "born gay and slightly autistic," to which Vivian replied, "He doesn't know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn't there. And in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness."

Vivian and her twin brother Griffin are the children of Elon's first wife, Justine Wilson. The pair were married from 2000 to 2008.

Elon has 11 known children to three different mothers.