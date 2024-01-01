Kim Kardashian files restraining order against stalker

Kim Kardashian is seeking a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The reality star - who has had more than her fair share of trouble with stalkers in the past - recently filed a request for a restraining order against Melvin Jeffery Conley, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Kardashian's American Horror Story: Delicate costar Emma Roberts has already had a chilling run-in with the alleged stalker after he broke into her home and then called her from her own landline.

According to Kardashian's filing, Roberts called her to warn her that Conley allegedly told her he wanted to get in touch with Kardashian and her children.

Roberts, who is the niece of actor Julia Roberts, was not at home when Conley allegedly broke into her home. Conley fled before he could be arrested.

According to the restraint order request, the following day he visited Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner's home and spoke to security guards, telling them he had a meeting scheduled with Kardashian.

He claimed that he was her "long-term manager", and an NBA player with the Toronto Raptors.

Conley's attempts to contact Kardashian continued in July, when he allegedly visited her home in Malibu.

He allegedly told security guards who apprehended him there that he intended to scale the fence surrounding the home.

Roberts has already secured a five-year restraining order against Conley.