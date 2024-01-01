Sara Ramírez finalises divorce

Sara Ramírez and Ryan DeBolt have finalised their divorce.

The And Just Like That... star, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, filed to end their marriage in June.

Ramírez and DeBolt announced their separation in July 2021 following nine years of marriage, and in divorce proceedings, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup.

On Tuesday, editors at People reported that the former couple had reached a settlement, with neither receiving spousal support.

Per the original divorce filing, Ramírez sought for any assets to be divided as set out in a prenuptial agreement.

Once signed off by a judge, the divorce will officially be finalised by 16 December.

The former Grey's Anatomy star has not yet commented on the update.

Ramírez and DeBolt tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York in 2012.

But in an Instagram post announcing their split in July 2021, the 48-year-old indicated they remained on food terms with the business analyst.

"Ryan and I are no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms," they wrote.