Henry Cavill 'sick to his stomach' after shooting Deadpool and Wolverine cameo

Henry Cavill was left "sick to his stomach" after filming his 'Deadpool + Wolverine' cameo.

The 41-year-old actor made an appearance in the star-studded blockbuster as a Wolverine variant encountered by Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and director Shawn Levy has praised the star for being so committed to the project, he willingly kept smoking a cigar for his whole day of shooting, despite how it made him feel.

Shawn told The New York Times newspaper: “[He] not only had that pumped-up muscular body but kept that cigar lit and in his mouth for the entirety of the shoot day.

“I remember hearing the next day that Henry was sick to his stomach because he had been inhaling cigar smoke for eight hours straight, but never once did he waver.”

Shawn also noted one reason why he and Ryan were keen to get Henry on board was to reference the 2022 announcement that he wouldn't be returning as Superman in the rebooted DC universe, with it later revealed David Corenswet would be taking on the role.

The director said: “In the case of Henry, it was not long after everything went down with DC and word came that Henry was being replaced as Superman.

“Given that Deadpool is in constant conversation with culture, it felt like a great opportunity to first of all cast Henry Cavill in a part that he would kick ass at, but also to poke fun at that other comic-book-founded movie studio and play with some self-awareness there.”

Meanwhile, after years of trying to get his 'Gambit' movie off the ground, Channing Tatum was "visibly emotional" every day on set as he finally got the chance to play the character.

Shawn said: "Channing was visibly emotional every day on set. Sometimes it was in the form of smiling euphoria and sometimes it was tearful gratitude, but I’ve never seen an actor more grateful to be on set than Channing Tatum.

"I was one of several dozen directors who interviewed to direct the 'Gambit' movie over a decade ago, and the first time Ryan and I pitched Kevin Feige [the Marvel Studios president] the idea, we had to explain it a bit because this isn’t a capstone to legacy: This is a zig when all the other characters were zagging.

"It also gave an opportunity to cut against the grain of the other characters, because Gambit’s experience is diametrically different than all the other legends."