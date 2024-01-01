Kate Winslet refused to cover 'belly rolls' while filming new movie

Kate Winslet has claimed she was advised to cover her "belly rolls" while filming new movie Lee.

In an interview for the September 2024 issue of Harper's Bazaar, the Oscar-winning actress recalled how a crew member encouraged her to sit up straighter while she shot a scene on a beach for the biographical drama in which she portrays war journalist Lee Miller.

"There's a bit where Lee's sitting on a bench in a bikini... And one of the crew came up between takes and said: 'You might want to sit up straighter,'" she recounted. "So you can't see my belly rolls? Not on your life! It was deliberate, you know?"

Kate went on to insist that she has no desire to appear "perfect" onscreen.

"The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn't occur to me to cover that up," the 48-year-old continued, before maintaining that she has no plans to undergo cosmetic surgery. "I think people know better than to say, 'You might wanna do something about those wrinkles'. I'm more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kate reflected on the criticism she received over her body shape as a young woman in the public eye.

However, the mother-of-three is pleased to witness the rise of the body positivity movement.

"I do feel a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged. Because I don't know a single contemporary of mine who grew up seeing her mother looking in the mirror and saying: 'I look nice!' My mother never did: it was always, 'Oh God, I don't think I can wear this, do I look hippy, does my bum look big?' We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I'm just not doing it ever again."

Directed by Ellen Kuras, Lee will be released in the U.K. on 13 September.