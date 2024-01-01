Blake Lively reveals Ryan Reynolds used to send her flowers 'every week'

Blake Lively has revealed that Ryan Reynolds sent her flowers "every week" when they first started dating.

"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week," Blake, 36, told People, adding, "but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said."

"It was just a little quote of the week," the actress continued. "It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!"

Blake and Ryan, 47, met on the set of 2011's Green Lantern. They now have four children together, daughters James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, and son Olin, who was born in 2023.

In the same interview, Blake's It Ends With Us co-star Jenny Slate was asked about the most memorable bouquet she has recently received.

"My husband went outside with a gigantic basket and he picked all of these hydrangeas," the Gifted actress replied. "And I like the hydrangea, it's fine. But it was just so massive. It was like these clouds of hydrangeas."

The 42-year-old added, "And he just brought them in the house just for beauty, just to give them to me."

Jenny has been married to writer and painter Ben Shattuck since 2021. They have a three-year-old daughter, Ida.

In Blake's latest film, It Ends With Us, she plays flower shop owner Lily Bloom, while Jenny plays her best friend Allysa.

The romantic drama will be released in cinemas on Friday.