Kit Harington shares rare comments about his children

Kit Harington has shared rare comments about his kids predicting they will take no interest in his career.

The 37-year-old actor is the father of a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son who he shares with his wife Rose Leslie.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2018, fell for each other after starring in the smash show Game of Thrones.

But Kit is convinced their children will be too embarrassed to watch the award-winning fantasy drama - which includes erotic sex scenes between him and Rose, 31.

Speaking to E! News, the Jon Snow actor said, "I don't think they'll wanna watch Game of Thrones. I absolutely guarantee you they'll probably never wanna see that show."

However, the actor thinks this disinterest will extend to everything he has starred in, not just the dragons and nudity-filled drama.

He explained, "I don't think they're gonna wanna watch anything I'm in. I really don't. I think it's gonna be one of those sadnesses that I'll be like, 'Hey, look at this thing I was in 20 years ago.' And they'll be like, 'Dad, no.' "

While Kit played Jon across all eight seasons of Game of Thrones between 2011 and 2019, Rose only played Ygritte from season two in 2012 until the character was killed off in season four in 2014.